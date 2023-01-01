dict.cc is a free, multilingual online dictionary. For offline use the dictionaries can be downloaded as text files and used in various programs on Windows, iOS, Android and Palm OS. Dict.cc GmbH have their main office in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.

