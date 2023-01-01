WebCatalog
DeskDay

DeskDay

deskday.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for DeskDay on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

World’s First Chat-Based Service Desk built for modern day MSPs.

Website: deskday.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DeskDay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

LiveChat

LiveChat

livechat.com

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

Jumpseller

Jumpseller

jumpseller.com

Almanac

Almanac

almanac.io

Freshservice

Freshservice

freshservice.com

Zemanta

Zemanta

zemanta.com

Civo

Civo

civo.com

ME ServiceDesk

ME ServiceDesk

manageengine.com

Herbal Farmer

Herbal Farmer

herbalfarmer.com.my

BitDegree

BitDegree

bitdegree.org

Planio

Planio

plan.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy