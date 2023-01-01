Deku Deals tracks the prices of Nintendo Switch games on the eShop and at major retailers in order to find the best deals. Want to be notified when the games you want go on sale? Sign up, add some to your wishlist, and you'll get an email when they go on sale!

Website: dekudeals.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Deku Deals. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.