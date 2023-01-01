Deezer for Creators is a free analytical tool for insight into music and podcasts. Whether you're a musician, manager or podcaster, this mobile app helps you to better understand your audience and increase your music and podcast performance. Get the most from your data with this intuitive and easy to use tool.

Website: creators.deezer.com

