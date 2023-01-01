Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, recruiting, HR admin, compliance, payroll and retirement on one easy-to-use platform.

Website: decisely.com

