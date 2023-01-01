Top DandyDialer Alternatives
Dialpad
dialpad.com
Get business VoIP with Dialpad and connect your team with a cloud phone system that makes business communications easier and more efficient. Try for free!
Five9
five9.com
Five9 delivers the most trusted and reliable cloud contact center proven to unlock customer intelligence and insights that empower agents and organizations to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Five9 - Contact Center as a Service - CCaaS.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
Adversus
adversus.io
Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
CallTools.com
calltools.com
Don't settle for anything less than sophistication. At this point in the game, amplified call volume from a predictive dialer should be a given. Your time deserves respect as well. CallTools.com's predictive dialing solution was made by business owners, for business owners. Our top-tier, in-house cu...
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
BatchDialer
batchdialer.com
BatchDialer is a powerful and comprehensive outbound dialer solution designed to drive efficiency and productivity for businesses. With features such as multi-line dialing, call recording & forwarding, IVR, and customizable agent scripts, BatchDialer empowers sales, marketing, and BPO teams to effec...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
Streamline your outreach and close more deals with our cutting-edge AI tool designed for LinkedIn prospecting.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automate cold outreach campaigns on email and social Try our proven Sales automation software and boost your cold outreach efforts every day like our 2000+ users do
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
Scrap.io
scrap.io
Scrap.io allows you to scrap Google Maps, get their email, and download leads into a CSV/Excel file. We also provide an API that responds very fast to interact with Google Maps data.
Kixie
kixie.com
Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.
TweetDM
tweetdm.com
TweetDM is a platform that lets you effortlessly search for prospects, compile lists, and automatically send direct messages to them on Twitter. With a massive (growing) database of over 1.5 billion profiles, TweetDM makes it easy to search for specific personas and niches on Twitter. On top of that...
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM enables small businesses to keep track of leads and customers in one place. You can distribute leads among your sales agents, schedule follow-up, receive timely reminders, and closely track sales conversions with this simple mobile CRM app.
Voiso
voiso.com
Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech reco...
FrontSpin
frontspin.com
FrontSpin is the leading-edge sales communication software and power dialer. Their platform and power dialer implements your playbooks across all touchpoints, helping you engage with up to 3x more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Busin...
ProspectBoss
prospectboss.com
Run your business from anywhere with ProspectBoss' mobile companion app. Nurture your sales by managing contacts, calls, emails, texts, tasks, and appointments directly from your phone. Use ProspectBoss companion app to: Increase productivity - See upcoming tasks, appointments and reminders associat...
Omkar Cloud
omkar.cloud
Omkar's is lead generation platform provides sales representatives reach out to the right prospects, close more deals, and increase revenue at scale.. With a vast B2B database of 200M+ Contacts, teams can scale their outbound activities and optimize their lead generation strategies.
LinkedoJet
linkedojet.com
LinkedoJet is a leading SaaS based lead generation and automation tool. Our expert marketing consultants specialise in helping businesses generate high-quality leads using the power of LinkedIn. With our innovative automation platform, we streamline your lead generation process, making it more effic...
LeadsMotion
leadsmotion.com
LeadsMotion connects businesses directly with verified leads sellers and lead generation experts, allowing them to purchase pre-qualified leads without the hassle of running ads or setting up campaigns.
Prospects For Agents
prospectsforagents.com
Quality call center verified leads for agents in all the major insurance verticals provided directly to you with no middleman.
GrafoAI
grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import l...
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive...
Teliqon
teliqon.io
High-level service in cloud communication, we provide DID Virtual numbers and SIP trunking, creating Cloud PBX, and other business solutions. We provide a wide range of first-rate telecommunication tools and services to increase your sales. Our exceptional assistance makes it easy to build and grow ...
Selmo
selmo.io
Selmo is a cloud-based software for call centers and sales teams. We help businesses grow in revenues and improve customer retention by implementing call automation and improving sales processes. Selmo's predictive dialing technology repurposes up to 80% of agents' working hours from dialing to talk...
Megacall
megacall.uk
The dialer is the best solution for any call centre that doesnt want to lose valuable time making calls that could be considered dead-end or go unanswered.
TalkChief
talkchief.io
Talkchief is the ultimate solution for all your team's communication needs. With Talkchief, you can easily manage all of your team's chats, video calls, and file sharing, all in one powerful and intuitive platform. Whether you're collaborating on a project, conducting a virtual meeting, or just need...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Our cloud-based contact center solution helps companies reach millions of customers via interactive text and voice. Our highly customizable solution boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows our clients to design and deploy sophisticated communication strategies quickly and with re...
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, we're on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. We're dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superi...
TCN
tcn.com
Unrivaled productivity with omnichannel reach. TCN Operator is a collection of all the best call center tools seamlessly integrated. With TCN’s no contract promise, the cloud-based platform is customizable to meet all of your call center needs. TCN’s call center software supports billions of consume...
Convolo AI
convolo.ai
Communication Tools Designed To Grow Sales Improve ROI On Inbound & Outbound Campaigns: Inbound: Call Every New Lead Within 1 Minute Outbound: Reach More Prospects From Your Calling Campaigns
LeadDesk
leaddesk.com
LeadDesk is a cloud-based contact center software for high volume sales and customer-service. Customers range from SMB to large Enterprise customers. Other major customer industries include; media, security services, energy, telecommunication, financial services, market research, and fundraising. Ou...
ClickPoint
clickpointsoftware.com
ClickPoint LeadManager software is a web-based sales engagement and lead management solution that helps salespeople contact and close more leads in less time. Salespeople surpass their quota by getting 40−60% more of their prospects on the phone and into a conversation. ClickPoint works with SMB and...
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates your business calls. Users can make outbound business calls using a unique virtual number and receive inbound calls on the same number. The calls made through the virtual numbers can be recorded and integrated with any workflow tools such as CRM an...
Salesfinity
salesfinity.co
SalesHave instant customer conversations with Salesfinity AI parallel dialer. Spend less time hearing dial tones and voicemails, and more time talking to prospective customers. Our AI will automate call logging, researching prospects, and navigating dial trees.
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-Powered Virtual Dialer and Virtual Salesfloor that helps SDR teams 5x their conversations and supercharge productivity.
Convoso
convoso.com
Convoso’s #1 all-in-one contact center platform generates and converts leads faster using multiple communication channels. The cloud-based solution offers multiple dialing modes (predictive/power/preview) along with two-way texting, voice broadcasting, outbound emailing, ringless voicemail drops, an...
Intelliverse
intelliverse.com
Intelliverse provides business communications services and sales software solutions that help companies in the areas of sales acceleration, lead generation Sales Dialer, Contact Center, IntelliBlast and Answering Service. Contact us today to learn more and sell more!