Top Dailybiz Alternatives

Trello

Trello

trello.com

Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.

Jira

Jira

atlassian.com

Jira ( JEE-rə) is a proprietary issue tracking product developed by Atlassian that allows bug tracking and agile project management.

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

Our mission is to make the world more productive. To do this, we built one app to replace them all - Tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat.

YouTrack

YouTrack

jetbrains.com

A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...

Linear

Linear

linear.app

Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.

Teamwork

Teamwork

teamwork.com

Create an efficient team that works great together, with Teamwork’s project management software, helpdesk, chat, document management software & CRM.

Height

Height

height.app

Project management for software teams. Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and flexible workflows. Sprints, milestones, releases, priorities, bugs reporting, roadmap, change log and more.

Ombud

Ombud

ombud.com

Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...

Clientary

Clientary

clientary.com

Clientary is a full-suite app for your team to manage projects, hours, proposals, leads, invoices, payments, staff, and clients. Stop wrestling with one-off doc files, templates, and disconnected apps. Clientary helps you streamline client lifecycles from proposals and estimates, to time tracking, i...

LiveVox

LiveVox

livevox.com

About LiveVox LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance t...

Coretal

Coretal

coretal.co

Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, cal...

