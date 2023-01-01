WebCatalog

The Daily Wire is an American conservative news website and media company founded in 2015 by political commentator Ben Shapiro and director Jeremy Boreing. It is a leading publisher on Facebook, and produces several podcasts including The Ben Shapiro Show.

