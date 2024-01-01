Top DagsHub Alternatives
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is the fastest and easiest automated machine learning software that enables anyone to build predictive AI models in minutes, without writing code. All you do is connect your historical data, click a couple of buttons and your predictive AI models will be ready to use in just a matter of...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together...
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is the only AI data platform specifically built for agencies to improve performance across the entire client engagement lifecycle — from pitch to campaign optimization to reporting. Book a meeting and try free for 2 weeks.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® helps you use your data to solve problems, meet new objectives, and address critical business needs. It all starts here. With the industry leader in data integration and analytics solutions that support your AI strategy.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...
Pecan
pecan.ai
Founded in 2018, Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that leverages its pioneering Predictive GenAI to remove barriers to AI adoption, making predictive modeling accessible to all data and business teams. Guided by generative AI, companies can obtain precise predictions across various business ...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is a powerful software tool for developing and deploying machine learning models. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to build, train, and evaluate neural networks without requiring extensive programming knowledge. With a wide range of features and algorithms, Neu...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
JADBio
jadbio.com
JADBio makes it easy and affordable for health-data analysts and life-science professionals to use data science to discover knowledge while reducing time and effort by combining a robust end-to-end machine learning platform with a wealth of capabilities, ranging from smart feature selection to the r...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Open. Flexible. Built to adapt to your team’s AI needs. DataRobot brings all your generative and predictive workflows together into one powerful platform. Quickly deliver AI that your business needs,, govern all your assets, and tap into world-class AI experts.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.