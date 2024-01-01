WebCatalog

CurrencyFreaks is a currency API created by JFreaks Software Solutions. We are a small team of great people with crazy ideas. We are primarily located in Lahore, Pakistan. As a part of JFreaks, we have been in the software development business for 3 years. Our expertise includes Data Analysis and location-based application development. After seeing the demand for a stable, clean and economical currency API among developers, JFreaks decided to introduce a no-fuss currency conversion API. CurrencyFreaks API provides its users reliable, accurate and regularly updated currency data for 702 world currencies including 175 fiat currencies, 4 metals and 523 cryptocurrencies. We gather our data from sources that hold a place of authority in foreign and crypto exchanges. CurrencyFreaks stands as the second developer-oriented API brought to you by JFreaks, embodying our commitment to delivering valuable tools to the development landscape.

