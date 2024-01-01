crwizard

Optimize your product feed, optimize your spending. Drive more traffic to your online store and increase your conversion rate by optimizing your product feed data based on different channels’ needs such as product listing ads, price comparison websites or affiliate networks. - Import your product data from various sources including Shopify, Woocommerce, XML, CSV etc. - Enrich your data by adding Google Analytics, Google Sheet or any other file to increase the efficiency of your product listings. For example, you can automatically exclude products which have high traffic & zero conversion, off-season, low stock, low variant availability which will boost your ROAS. - Create XML product feeds or use APIs option to publish your product listing to different channels, including but not limited to Google, Facebook and Criteo. - Use IF-THEN rules to modify your product data to meet channels’ needs so that you can advertise all of your products and fully utilize channels’ algorithms. There is no limit about how you can change your data with our IF-THEN rules. - Get instant notifications and create safety rules to make your data flow error-free so that you can save completely wasted digital marketing budget and operational time. - Use our simple user interface perfected by our members’ feedbacks - everything in one place. Be the member of our digital marketing platform, and access our product, know-how driven recommendation ideas about product feed & ads and great customer support.
Categories:
Productivity
Multichannel Retail Software

