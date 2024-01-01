Top Crozdesk Alternatives
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. is a free online marketplace vendor serving as an intermediary between buyers and technology vendors within the software industry. The company assists consumers with selecting software for their needs with user reviews and research.
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge is the complete software discovery platform for both business software and open source software. IT professionals come to SourceForge to develop, download, review, and publish open source and business software. SourceForge is the largest, most trusted destination for software discovery, ...
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...
GetApp
getapp.com
GetApp is the recommendation engine small businesses need to make the right software choice. GetApp enables SMBs to achieve their mission by delivering the tailored, data-driven recommendations and insights needed to make informed software purchasing decisions.
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
Software Advice simplifies software buying. Through 1-on-1 conversation and trusted insights, industry-specific advisors guide buyers to top software options in as little as 15 minutes (and it’s 100% free).
SaaS Hub
saashub.com
SaaSHub is an independent software marketplace. SaaSHub's goal is to be objective, simple and your first stop when researching for a new service to help you grow your business. SaaSHub will help you find alternatives and reviews of the products you already use.
ITreview
itreview.jp
ITreview software is for research and advice on IT products. It provides Japanese IT professionals with a centralized platform to perform SaaS product reviews. The software aims to promote decision-making by providing tools that facilitate the automatic creation of product comparison tables. These t...
Growth Tools
growthtools.com
Growth Tools is a monthly coaching servicethat makes it nearly impossible to fail at getting more customers. We combine proven growth playbooks with 1:1 coaching and peer support so you’re never overwhelmed, stuck, or left wondering what to do next. A database of hundreds of different tools that su...
Awardo
awardo.co
Awardo is a European company that provides a B2B marketplace of verified business technologies. The review-based platform has been built to make the search process easier, providing reliable software solutions and service providers, all in one place. The company is located in Romania at the crossro...
Appvizer
appvizer.com
To help professionals find the right software to improve competitiveness and quality of life at work. Appvizer is a software comparator for professionals to easily find the software that will allow them to work smarter. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a manager, an independent or a consultant, App...
FeaturedCustomers
featuredcustomers.com
FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and cu...
DiscoverCloud
discovercloud.com
Decision makers find and compare business software and tools across dozens of categories, including: CRM, Project Management, Sales Intelligence, Marketing Automation, Business Intelligence, eCommerce Software, Invoicing, Billing, APM, Social Monitoring, SEO, Help Desks, Security, Backup & more. Dis...
CrowdReviews.com
crowdreviews.com
CrowdReviews.com is an online platform for reviews and rankings sourced by the crowd. Its growing list of users continuously submit feedback about their experience with products and services. This determines how individual products or services are ranked in comparison to each other using our ultram...
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
SoftwareSuggest - Vendors
softwaresuggest.com
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot’s Buying Intelligence Platform is where tech pros go to get practical, reliable information on enterprise tech, so they can be sure what they buy is exactly what they need. Powered by the world’s largest community of enterprise tech buyers, PeerSpot provides in-depth reviews, online forums,...
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain custom...