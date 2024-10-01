Top Courier Alternatives
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
oracle.com
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
Postmark
postmarkapp.com
Postmark is the email delivery service that developers and product teams actually like. Send transactional and marketing emails and get them to the inbox, every time. Postmark maintains one of the best delivery reputations in the industry by routing transactional and promotional messages through par...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
GoZen
gozen.io
GoZen Notify is an AI-powered web push notification for increased customer engagement and retention. You can use this new-age marketing channel for: Product announcement New blog posts announcement Sending personalized messages Event and live broadcast alerts Location-based discounts alerts GoZen No...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
Mailgun
mailgun.com
A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether y...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending period...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Knock
knock.app
Knock is flexible, reliable notifications infrastructure that's built to scale with you. Use our APIs to engage users, power cross-channel workflows, and manage notification preferences. Key features: - Template management - In-app notifications - Observability - Workflow engine - Preferences - In...