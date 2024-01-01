Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cotera on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Cotera is a prescriptive analytics platform that helps you discover how customer behavior predicts growth and retention. Unlike traditional analytics tools, it automatically surfaces the most interesting insights and lets you take action on them, saving hours of analysis and uncertainty.

Website: cotera.co

