Corsizio is an event registration platform that enables instructors and event organizers to quickly and easily create event and registration pages for any class, course, workshop, training session, educational program, or similar event. It features leading-edge technology, a simple to use and modern user interface, highest industry-standard security, and top-notch customer service. Corsizio was created out of our passions to teach, to learn, and to enable other people to pursue their talents and passions in the most enjoyable and effective of ways.

Website: corsizio.com

