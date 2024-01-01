Top CoreSite Alternatives

DataPlugs

dataplugs.com

Dataplugs have 10 years of dedicated experience in Web Hosting, Dedicated Server and Colocation. Dataplugs delivers enterprise-level hosting services to businesses of all sizes worldwide. We focus on and support our customer’s success by creating exceptional value through innovative products and sol...

TierPoint

tierpoint.com

At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from co...

Flexential

flexential.com

A robust portfolio of data center facilities located where your business needs are today—and where you want to grow tomorrow. From single cabinet to multi-megawatt deployments, Flexential offers flexible colocation options that expand to meet your business requirements. Leverage the geographically d...

Cologix

cologix.com

Cologix provides managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners.

