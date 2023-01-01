Top Compass Alternatives
Spiff
spiff.com
A spiff, or spiv is slang for an immediate bonus for a sale. Typically, spiffs are paid, either by a manufacturer or employer, directly to a salesperson for selling a specific product. It is sometimes given as SPIF or SPIFF with invented words to fit the letters, but these are not the origin (see ...
QCommission
qcommission.com
QCommission is a powerful, flexible sales commission software. It calculates your sales people’s compensation accurately and reduces errors related to spreadsheets and manual methods. It allows you to calculate commissions as soon as the commission period is over and saves a lot of time. It can comm...
Qobra
qobra.co
"Whether you are a CEO or VP of Sales, the sales compensation plan is probably the most powerful tool you have to drive sales strategy." Mark Roberge VP Sales at Hubspot. Qobra allows you to automate the calculation, sharing, validation of your commissions! Stop wasting time with Excel, reduce error...
CaptivateIQ
captivateiq.com
CaptivateIQ is the #1 rated sales commission software designed to bring teams together. We empower teams to run commissions with more accuracy and transparency.
Amalia
amalia.io
Amalia.io is driving growth with streamlined sales compensation. Our sales performance management solution brings the transparency that keeps sales teams motivated and the automation that allows finance and operations teams to spend more time on value-added initiatives. A European leader, Amalia.io ...
Kennect
kennect.io
Kennect is a leading incentive platform for businesses which needs a simple solution to manage their complex compensation plans. It not only automates the calculation of incentives for admin but also provides sales reps with complete real-time visibility of their incentive payouts. Through its intel...
Commissionly
commissionly.io
Commissionly is the first cloud-based sales commission and sales compensation management web app that is 100% focused on small to medium business. Our uncomplicated data import tools, wizard-based target and compensation plan and commission setting tools mean you can get up and running in a matter o...
SparkPlug
sparkplug.app
SparkPlug is an employee sales incentive management platform for specialty retailers, restaurants, and CPG brands. SparkPlug integrates directly with brick-and-mortar businesses' POS systems to automate virtually every aspect of implementing and scaling an incentive program. SparkPlug's incentive en...
Sales Cookie
salescookie.com
Sales Cookie is an easy to use, cloud-based solution to manage all aspects of your commission program - from participant enrollment to incentive plan design and personal dashboards. Sales Cookie provide capabilities found in enterprise solutions with an SMB-friendly cost and user experience. From in...
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr is a comprehensive platform that keeps your sales teams up-to-date with product knowledge, guarantees uniform messaging during customer interactions, and increases sales at the same time. SmartWinnr is fully integrated with Salesforce.com We use - Gamified KPIs to boost sales - Track ince...
Forma.ai
forma.ai
Forma.ai drives sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and revenue optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams, s...
ElevateHQ
elevate.so
ElevateHQ is a sales commissions software built for growing sales teams. But we don’t just stop at automating sales commissions. ElevateHQ is designed to upgrade how companies use sales incentives to motivate their employees. We believe great results are only achieved when people are motivated - and...
Everstage
everstage.com
Everstage is the leading Sales Commission Software that helps you drive the right business outcomes through incentives. Sales commissions, despite being a large business expense, is often a revenue lever that is not utilized to its full potential. Everstage helps you uplevel your incentive program a...
QuotaPath
quotapath.com
A radically transparent, end-to-end compensation solution for revenue teams. Commission tracking, comp planning, and incentive motivation done right. Free to try.