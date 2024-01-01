Top Cologix Alternatives
DataPlugs
dataplugs.com
Dataplugs have 10 years of dedicated experience in Web Hosting, Dedicated Server and Colocation. Dataplugs delivers enterprise-level hosting services to businesses of all sizes worldwide. We focus on and support our customer’s success by creating exceptional value through innovative products and sol...
CoreSite
coresite.com
CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct clo...
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from co...
Flexential
flexential.com
A robust portfolio of data center facilities located where your business needs are today—and where you want to grow tomorrow. From single cabinet to multi-megawatt deployments, Flexential offers flexible colocation options that expand to meet your business requirements. Leverage the geographically d...