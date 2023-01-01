Top Collective[i] Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Nimble
nimble.com
Nimble is a relationship-focused CRM for your entire team. With customizable contact records and easy-to-use Kanban-style workflows, managing client information has never been simpler. Nimble effortlessly integrates with both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, gathering contacts and leads from all ...
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Snov.io
snov.io
Snov.io is everything you need to grow your business! With its award-winning tools for lead generation, email verification, automated email outreach, email warm-up, and customer management, you can automate and accelerate your sales at scale.
Mailshake
mailshake.com
Mailshake is a sales engagement platform for modern sales teams. Send personalized cold emails at scale and set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, all in one sequence, on one dashboard. With native integrations to Salesforce, Pipedrive, Hubspot and 3rd party integrations to t...
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Troops
troops.ai
Troops is Software-at-your-Service, designed with humans in mind. It’s a revenue communications platform, a central nervous system for your go-to-market teams that delivers the right information to the right people at the right time. Teams never miss a revenue signal, allowing them to take rapid act...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Clay
clay.com
Clay automates your data enrichment and email outbound motion by aggregating 50+ data providers, real-time data scraping, and AI message writing into a simple spreadsheet. Filter your dream lead lists with 300+ attributes to target the right leads at the right time, and then use AI to write personal...
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...
Humanic AI
humanic.ai
Humanic PLG CRM works like a ramp to HubSpot and uncovers Dark Pipeline without a Data Warehouse. Turn Product Leads into Customers Humanic automates activation and adoption for your inbound leads at scale and with precision. No more endless user segmentation & manual configuration of campaigns.
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
sales-i
sales-i.com
sales-i is an award-winning data driven revenue optimisation platform designed for manufacturing, wholesaler, and distribution businesses who want to improve the performance of their sales function, but don't get the customer visibility they need. - Alert your sales team to hidden, easy-to-close opp...
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.
Growbots
growbots.com
Growbots created the first all-in-one outbound sales platform. Enjoy automatic lead generation and managing email drip campaigns with CRM integration. All you need to do is set up a customer profile and schedule an email campaign to automatically generate new sales opportunities. Access over 180+ mi...
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects ...