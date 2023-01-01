CoinBrain
coinbrain.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CoinBrain on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: coinbrain.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CoinBrain. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
ApeSpace
apespace.io
Coin Market Manager
app.coinmarketman.com
CryptoRank
cryptorank.io
BCUBE
auth.b-cube.ai
Koyfin
app.koyfin.com
ChartsWatcher
app.chartswatcher.com
Coinglass
coinglass.com
Singular
app.singular.net
zcal
zcal.co
Autochartist
autochartist.com
Zoho Analytics
accounts.zoho.com
LogSentinel
siem.logsentinel.com