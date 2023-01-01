WebCatalog

Top Cloudtalk Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

MightyCall

MightyCall

mightycall.com

Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...

OpenPhone

OpenPhone

openphone.co

OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.

Dialpad

Dialpad

dialpad.com

Get business VoIP with Dialpad and connect your team with a cloud phone system that makes business communications easier and more efficient. Try for free!

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...

Five9

Five9

five9.com

Five9 delivers the most trusted and reliable cloud contact center proven to unlock customer intelligence and insights that empower agents and organizations to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Five9 - Contact Center as a Service - CCaaS.

Gong.io

Gong.io

gong.io

See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX

Aircall

Aircall

aircall.io

Aircall is an easy-to-use, cloud-based phone solution with features built for a better kind of conversation. Get set up in seconds and start a conversation anywhere in the world today. No hardware. No headaches. Aircall fits inside your existing workflows with easy, one-click integrations, connect...

Vonage

Vonage

vonage.com

Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...

PhoneBurner

PhoneBurner

phoneburner.com

Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...

Salesloft

Salesloft

salesloft.com

SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.

Adversus

Adversus

adversus.io

Adversus is an outbound auto dialer that helps streamline your outgoing calls, automate manual processes, and provide valuable insights. Adversus allows you to customize your dialing strategy with numerous features. Choose between Predictive, Progressive, or Manual dialing - or mix them up! Make all...

Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell

zendesk.com

Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...

smrtPhone

smrtPhone

smrtphone.io

The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.

CallTools.com

CallTools.com

calltools.com

Don't settle for anything less than sophistication. At this point in the game, amplified call volume from a predictive dialer should be a given. Your time deserves respect as well. CallTools.com's predictive dialing solution was made by business owners, for business owners. Our top-tier, in-house cu...

Ringover

Ringover

ringover.com

Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...

CallFire

CallFire

callfire.com

CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...

Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai

chorus.ai

Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.

Colibri.ai

Colibri.ai

colibri.ai

Colibri Sales Copilot is an AI tool that enables better customer conversations and conversation insights. It works during customer calls, recording, transcribing, and analyzing the conversation, to give sellers useful tips in real time, helping them follow best practices and avoid costly mistakes. A...

MeetGeek

MeetGeek

meetgeek.ai

MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that automatically video records, transcribes, summarizes, and provides the key points from every meeting. Automatic note-taking keeps you focused on the conversation while it writes down all the important details for you. Now it’s easy to share customer feedback,...

Reply.io

Reply.io

reply.io

Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.

Tenfold

Tenfold

tenfold.com

Tenfold’s next-generation SaaS CTI solution lets you easily integrate your existing telephony platforms with your CRM. With Tenfold, you can enable complete data capture by auto-logging of calls to your CRM; uplevel your customer experience with an agent screen pop that immediately IDs the customer ...

Demodesk

Demodesk

demodesk.com

Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...

BatchDialer

BatchDialer

batchdialer.com

BatchDialer is a powerful and comprehensive outbound dialer solution designed to drive efficiency and productivity for businesses. With features such as multi-line dialing, call recording & forwarding, IVR, and customizable agent scripts, BatchDialer empowers sales, marketing, and BPO teams to effec...

Outplay

Outplay

outplayhq.com

Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...

FreeAgent CRM

FreeAgent CRM

freeagentcrm.com

FreeAgent CRM is a fully-featured CRM that helps your team get organized, gain visibility into day-to-day work, and get more done with a powerful, easy-to-use sales platform your sales team will actually love. Work smarter and faster with instant visibility, empowering sales teams to do more with le...

Allego

Allego

allego.com

Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...

Aloware

Aloware

aloware.com

Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...

Yobi

Yobi

yobi.app

All client conversations​ and your team​ in one app​Yobi centralizes all your customer conversations into one inbox, no matter the channel, from your preferred platform​. Simple and powerful, you can talk to your customers over any channel, and share and review conversations with your team, anywhere...

Ringy

Ringy

ringy.com

The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture a...

Balto

Balto

balto.ai

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time enterprise solutions to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. With Balto, the results are astounding: -...

Jiminny

Jiminny

jiminny.com

Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...

Groove

Groove

groove.co

Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.

Uptics

Uptics

uptics.io

Meet Uptics. Your new secret weapon to dominate outbound sales, book 3x more meetings and close more deals with ease. Uptics is an easy to use, sales software that helps you automate all the manual, boring sales stuff so you can focus on things that matter - taking care of customers and closing sale...

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...

Salesmate

Salesmate

salesmate.io

Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving ...

Symbl.ai

Symbl.ai

symbl.ai

Human Intelligence for Enterprises. Symbl.ai's conversation understanding and generative AI technology unlocks the full potential of human conversations – to achieve your goals.

GoDial

GoDial

godial.cc

GoDial is an Automatic Call App,Mobile CRM and Outbound Dialer Software for Mobile Telecalling and Outbound Calling Service. Set-Up your Outbound Call Center in less than 2 mins with GoDial. GoDial uses phone's SIM for dialing, hence no costs for Cloud Telephony or VoIP.

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...

Toky

Toky

toky.co

Toky is a full-featured Business Phone System that allows your customers and team to communicate seamlessly using the internet. With virtual phone numbers from around the world, make yourself available no matter where your company is based. Integrations with major CRM and other business tools not on...

Phonexa

Phonexa

phonexa.com

Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels...

Traq.ai

Traq.ai

traq.ai

In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric...

Kixie

Kixie

kixie.com

Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.

Aviso

Aviso

aviso.com

Aviso AI is an integrated revenue platform that helps modern sales organizations and revenue teams close more deals, drive revenue growth, and mitigate risk through patented AI guidance. As the industry leader in AI-based revenue operations solutions, Aviso AI is the only player with the most compre...

Gryphon.ai

Gryphon.ai

gryphon.ai

Gryphon.ai, the leader in compliance and AI-powered conversation intelligence, is the only solution in the market providing real-time conversation intelligence and automated compliance for sales and customer service teams. Gryphon guides each conversation with real-time intelligence to provide a bes...

Marchex

Marchex

marchex.com

Marchex Marketing Edge delivers an easy-to-use conversational intelligence solution that reveals which marketing campaigns and channels are generating inbound calls and texts, what happened in those conversations, and enables data-driven decisions to improve digital marketing performance and maximiz...

iPlum

iPlum

iplum.com

iPlum is a mobile first solution for business professionals. It works on your existing smartphone without changing carriers. You get a separate line with calling, texting and phone system features. It is simple to use, backed with enterprise security controls. The platform provides HIPAA compliance ...

Voiso

Voiso

voiso.com

Voiso is an advanced cloud-based contact center solution, allowing to easily start, scale, and run your contact center while improving business metrics and customer experience. A complete set of contact center capabilities includes local calling experience, smart auto-dialers, AI-powered speech reco...

FrontSpin

FrontSpin

frontspin.com

FrontSpin is the leading-edge sales communication software and power dialer. Their platform and power dialer implements your playbooks across all touchpoints, helping you engage with up to 3x more prospects and customers in less time, closing more deals and accelerating sales.

Squaretalk

Squaretalk

squaretalk.com

Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Busin...

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.