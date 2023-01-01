A friendly, free CAPTCHA replacement Cloudflare Turnstile delivers frustration-free, CAPTCHA-free web experiences to website visitors - with just a simple snippet of free code. What's more, Turnstile stops abuse and confirms visitors are real without the data privacy concerns or awful UX that CAPTCHAs thrust on users.

Website: cloudflare.com

