Top Cloud4Wi Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform is an innovative marketing tool that simplifies the way companies interact with clients, based on location.
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.
Blue Bite
bluebite.com
Our patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a smartphone.
Bluedot
bluedot.io
Location delivers relevancy and intent. Bluedot empowers companies (via their mobile app) to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Bluedot’s mobile location technology enables brands and enterprises to delight customers ...
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...
Bloom Intelligence
bloomintelligence.com
RESTAURANT MARKETING PLATFORM CDP to collect, clean, and centralize guest data. AI-powered marketing automation and reputation management to fuel faster, more efficient growth.
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...
Cisco Spaces
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that connects people & things with spaces to transform buildings into smart spaces. Using the power of Cisco devices as sensors (Catalyst, Meraki, Webex) and the Spaces ecosystem, the platform aims to make buildings safe, smart, sustainable, and seamless. Cisco Space...
Woosmap
woosmap.com
Take advantage of mapping, address finder, geocoding, distance calculation, maps, mobile position detection, location search engines and more to innovate, increase conversion rates and offer faster digital journeys.
Neustar Localeze
neustarlocaleze.biz
Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...