Top Closum Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Powerful Software Tools to Run Your Business. Get access to business critical applications like form creation, email marketing, billing, automations and much more in one single package.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Write high-converting emails, 10x faster. Save countless hours writing. Use AI to generate powerful copy for hundreds of different email marketing campaigns, drips, newsletters and more—in seconds ⚡
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
SendFox
sendfox.com
Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...
Cakemail
cakemail.com
All the tools you need to deliver the emails people want. Engage your audience and grow your business with the tools and ongoing support you need to send marketing and transactional emails.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Work smarter, not harder, to ignite customer relationships. Benchmark Email makes it easy to create and send emails that keep you in touch with your audience. Try Benchmark Email with a Free account. CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An...
SendX
sendx.io
SendX is an Intuitive, Affordable & Feature-rich Email Marketing Software for marketers & business owners. SendX prides itself on enabling marketers with one of the simplest UIs in the industry. SendX provides unlimited email sends with every plan, powerful automation capabilities, 24x7 live support...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
QuickMail
quickmail.io
QuickMail is a tool to automate your personal email outreach for sales and marketing. If you or your team are looking to build a predictable sales pipeline, reaching out to cold prospects by email in order to generate new leads, you'll love QuickMail. Whether you are in a meeting, on the phone, or e...
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool offering a rich set of email marketing templates allow users to create campaigns which are responsive to any device, in a matter of minutes. Users have the ability to build drip email sequences, import contacts, integrate with forms, and generate customized re...
FreshMail
freshmail.com
FreshMail is an innovative email marketing system that makes it easy to create and send online campaigns. Its intuitive user interface lets you design and customize beautiful newsletters that get attention and results. It also provides powerful tools to automate much of your work and gather insights...
Replyify
replyify.com
Drip email campaign sequences are the most efficient way for Account Executives, Sales Development, Demand Generation, Recruiters, Financial Planners, VPs and CEOs to close more deals
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
Reach people with professional newsletter campaigns: The intuitive email marketing software from CleverReach® enables direct and personal communication between companies and their customers. With CleverReach®, anyone can successfully conduct email marketing. Because of the simple setup, clever featu...
GoSquared
gosquared.com
Turn more visitors into customers. A suite of integrated products to help you grow your online business. – Analytics: traffic sources, campaign tracking, new visits % – Live Chat: targeted messaging, lead capture, shared team inbox – Customer Data Hub: automatic lead enrichment, company info
Privy
privy.com
GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST Create beautiful displays with easy to use audience targeting and triggers designed to get people to join your list and buy from your store. REDUCE CART ABANDONMENT WITH TARGETED DISPLAYS Launch targeted pop ups and flyouts with exit intent and special discounts to close the sal...
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows ...
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups f...
Zagomail
zagomail.com
Zagomail is an email marketing and automation platform built to help small business, e-commerce marketers, and creators to grow their audience and boost their sales by using our best features including marketing automation.
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy is a self hosted email newsletter application that lets you send trackable emails via Amazon Simple Email Service (SES). This makes it possible for you to send authenticated bulk emails at an insanely low price without sacrificing deliverability.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
iContact
icontact.com
Sending marketing emails is easy with iContact’s business email platform. Go from signing up to sending emails in minutes. No marketing experience required, no strings attached.
Froged
froged.com
Customer Engagement platform where you can build customers' meaningful relationships using the best tools to scale your business. One of the best Business Messenger, Knowledge Base, In-app Messages, Advanced automation, and more in a single platform.
AdRoll
adroll.com
With AdRoll's AI-driven marketing software, you can get sophisticated audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, advanced measurement and attribution, all in one place. Build a brand customers love, turn more visitors into customers, and grow customer loyalty with AdRoll’s growth platform.
W3rocks
w3rocks.com
W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and...
Selzy
selzy.com
Selzy is an ecosystem of easy-to-use marketing automation tools that helps small and medium businesses grow. Launch email campaigns in less than 15 minutes, no html/design skills needed with Selzy’s drag-and-drop editor. Build email blocks (headers, footers) and save them to plug into any template l...
webCRM
webcrm.com
Integrated business growth and customer management solutions. Increase revenue, nurture customer relationships & analyse performance with our award-winning CRM platform.
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller is a NYC-based SaaS company in the recruiting tech space, recently acquired by Greenhouse Software in October 2021. Since 2016, we've been helping recruiting agencies around the world build more predictable client and candidate pipeline. Our platform helps reduce the time it takes to eng...
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
EcoSend
ecosend.io
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai uses AI to help you send unlimited emails to verified leads, turbocharging your outreach. We identify the right leads to target, personalize your emails, and track the results of your campaigns so you can achieve unstoppable growth.