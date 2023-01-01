Top Closely Alternatives
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Clay
clay.com
Clay automates your data enrichment and email outbound motion by aggregating 50+ data providers, real-time data scraping, and AI message writing into a simple spreadsheet. Filter your dream lead lists with 300+ attributes to target the right leads at the right time, and then use AI to write personal...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
The LeadIQ platform is built to help you prospect smarter and build pipeline faster. Find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Sales prospecting has never been harder. Every day your prospects are bombarded by sellers with non-specific, un-tailored, ge...
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai uses AI to help you send unlimited emails to verified leads, turbocharging your outreach. We identify the right leads to target, personalize your emails, and track the results of your campaigns so you can achieve unstoppable growth.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its custo...
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a go-to-market intelligence platform, designed for sales, marketing and recruitment teams. Lusha’s fresh, dynamic, and high quality data and insights help cut through the noise and reach the right people at the right time. Lusha offers an easy set up without the hassle of lengthy onboarding...
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is the leading business development solution for M&A. Grata unifies the dealmaking workflow into an all in one solution that helps you find, research, and engage with middle market companies. Powering over $400B of AUM, Grata delivers a competitive edge needed to find and close more middle mar...
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intel...