Top ClickUp Alternatives
Trello
trello.com
Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally created by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. The company is based in New York City, U.S.
Jira
atlassian.com
Jira ( JEE-rə) is a proprietary issue tracking product developed by Atlassian that allows bug tracking and agile project management.
YouTrack
jetbrains.com
A project management tool that can be adapted to your processes to help you deliver great products. Track projects and tasks, use agile boards, plan sprints and releases, keep a knowledge base, work with reports and dashboards, create workflows that follow your business processes. Never force your p...
Linear
linear.app
Linear helps streamline software projects, sprints, tasks, and bug tracking. It's built for high-performance teams.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Create an efficient team that works great together, with Teamwork’s project management software, helpdesk, chat, document management software & CRM.
Height
height.app
Project management for software teams. Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and flexible workflows. Sprints, milestones, releases, priorities, bugs reporting, roadmap, change log and more.
LiveVox
livevox.com
About LiveVox LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance t...
Coretal
coretal.co
Helping you save time, money and frustration with Coretal. Streamline your processes with the core business management platform. Coretal - coretal.co - is the innovative all-in-one platform to run your business from; including project management, invoicing, proposals, CRM, support and ticketing, cal...