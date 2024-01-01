Top Clickatell Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can ...
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Sm...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversation...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is an easy to setup customer service platform that empowers customer facing teams to drive revenue for businesses. The all-in-one platform streamlines customer conversations across various channels, including email, SMS, calls, social media, and live chat. Helpwise eliminates the need for s...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a super simple and clean no-code chatbot creation tool for business or entertainment purposes. Users can add a chatbot to their websites and improve the experience of their visitors.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
BotStar
botstar.com
BotStar is a comprehensive chatbot platform that makes it easy to build, develop, and refine an automated system to tackle queries and generate leads. BotStar offers several features like managing media-rich content with a built-in content management system and collecting user’s data to send to oth...
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Continually
continual.ly
Free chatbots and live chat for your website. Drag and drop chatbot builder, no coding skills required. We make sure you never miss another lead from your website. Today, when people visit your site - say to request a product demo - they expect you to reply straight away. Even when its out of hours...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox helps power businesses to engage with customers efficiently, generate more leads, and grow sales through WhatsApp Business APIs. Convert customer conversations into smart actions with WhatsApp Chatbots for your business. Gallabox believes in providing our customers with an end-to-end commu...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Build and deploy AI-powered automation. Take GPT to the next level and automate more internal workflows with chains and agents. Fully-managed deployment, low-code and developer friendly.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Messagely
messagely.com
Customer support software & messaging platform by Messagely. Have more meaningful conversations with happier customers & grow your business faster.
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for ...
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% o...
SnatchBot
snatchbot.me
SnatchBot is an Intelligent AI Virtual Assistant Platform that improves and automates the experience of customers, employees and agents at scale. The SnatchBot platform streamlines business workflows and communications with a message-based interface that requires no coding skills. With our omni-chan...
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
Omnichat provides professional chat commerce solutions for a wide range of retailers in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region. As the Official WhatsApp Business Solutions Provider and official partner of Meta and LINE, we offer advanced business solutions across social m...
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...
Userlike
userlike.com
Userlike is the leading software solution for customer messaging and support automation in Germany. It’s a unified messaging solution that lets companies receive messages from different channels in one central inbox. All requests received via website chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and ...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Comm10
comm100.com
Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement software for education, government and commercial organizations of all sizes. With Comm100, organizations can provide excellent digital customer experiences through configurable, value-driven live chat, secure messaging, AI-powe...
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future cu...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages. With the vision of creating the most compelling conversational commerce platform of the 21st century, Haptik’s Conversational Commerce platfo...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
cogram
cogram.com
Double your productivity with an intelligent coworker for your team. Cogram uses AI to take notes in virtual meetings, track action items, and automate downstream tasks, while keeping your data private and secure.
EcoSend
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
MarketingBlocks
marketingblocks.ai
Meet your ‘human-like’ AI Marketing Assistant! ‘Human-like’ All-In-One AI Marketing Assistant that writes, creates & designs all your landing pages, promo videos, ads, marketing copy, graphics, email swipes, voiceovers, blog posts, articles, art & more in minutes. In ANY niche and ANY language fro...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Employees. The platform offers resolution-focussed automation with the best of AI + Human Intelligence. Unlock your business potential at scale! The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections US, Carrefour, ...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT fo...
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream is a self-service automation platform that transforms how businesses engage and empower their customers. Founded in 2015 with the belief that customers deserve better, our digital platform provides exceptional customer service on any channel, anytime. We cater to clients across multiple i...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...