Top Civis Analytics Alternatives
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is the fastest and easiest automated machine learning software that enables anyone to build predictive AI models in minutes, without writing code. All you do is connect your historical data, click a couple of buttons and your predictive AI models will be ready to use in just a matter of...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
PyTorch - The platform for teams to build AI, without the headaches. From idea to models, Lightning fast. Code together. Prototype. Train on GPUs. Scale. Serve. From your browser - with zero setup. AI Studio is your laptop on the cloud. Zero setup. Always ready. Persistent storage and environments...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together...
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is the only AI data platform specifically built for agencies to improve performance across the entire client engagement lifecycle — from pitch to campaign optimization to reporting. Book a meeting and try free for 2 weeks.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
DagsHub
dagshub.com
DAGsHub is where people create data science projects. Use DAGsHub to discover, reproduce and contribute to your favorite data science projects. Leverage popular open source tools to version datasets & models, track experiments, label data, and visualize results
RunLve
web.runlve.com
Runlve sits at the center of the AI revolution. Runlve provides data science tools, MLOps, and data & model management to empower our customers and community with AI capabilities to propel their projects forward.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® helps you use your data to solve problems, meet new objectives, and address critical business needs. It all starts here. With the industry leader in data integration and analytics solutions that support your AI strategy.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...
Pecan
pecan.ai
Founded in 2018, Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that leverages its pioneering Predictive GenAI to remove barriers to AI adoption, making predictive modeling accessible to all data and business teams. Guided by generative AI, companies can obtain precise predictions across various business ...
Infoveave
infoveave.com
Infoveave® is a unified Data Automation and Decision Intelligence Platform that integrates data from multiple sources to deliver intelligent information and timely insights that, in turn, provide businesses with the clarity they need for making mission-critical decisions. The 4 pillars of Infoveave...
HIRO
hiro.so
Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro’s suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...
ForePaaS
forepaas.com
ForePaaS (an OVHcloud company) is the first end-to-end, multi-cloud platform to build, deploy and scale production-grade data applications and algorithms. We unify Data Engineering, Data Science and Business Intelligence into an automated, integrated environment to achieve faster time-to-value with ...
Exploratory
exploratory.io
Exploratory’s Simple UI experience makes it possible for anyone to use Data Science to Explore data quickly, Discover deeper insights, and Communicate effectively.
evoML
evoml.ai
evoML empowers data scientists, engineers and business leaders to accelerate the delivery of efficient ML models from months to weeks and improve ML code efficiency for faster running speed and higher profitability.
Spotfire
spotfire.com
Spotfire® software, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides powerful, self-service analytics for data-intensive businesses. Spotfire goes beyond basic rearview dashboards to offer a single visual analytics platform for data exploration and real-time decisions. Backed by point and click no...
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI helps businesses build, launch, and manage AI apps in minutes with our patented Practical AI platform - no data scientists, pre-existing data, or custom infrastructure required. Help your organization gain AI-driven efficiencies such as lowering ACH return rates, forecasting charge-offs, p...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics provides a revolutionary AI platform that makes it easy for you to leverage Data Science for your business without the barriers of resources and infrastructure. Businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, can make use of the Qualetics platform to solve complex business problems ...
ActiveEon
activeeon.com
Activeeon is a software company providing innovative open source solutions for job scheduling, IT automation, acceleration and scalability, big data, distributed computing and application orchestration. Activeeon helps companies automate their businesses and accelerate their go-to-market to get comp...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
The PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (the Engine) is a Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) platform that empowers everyone, even novice users, to affordably build high-performance ML applications in minutes or hours, not weeks or months - no coding required. The easy-to-use connected toolchain ...
TeleSign
telesign.com
Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billi...
Deci AI
deci.ai
Deci enables deep learning to live up to its true potential by using AI to build better AI. With the company’s end-to-end deep learning acceleration platform, AI developers can build, optimize, and deploy faster and more accurate models for any environment, including cloud, edge, or mobile. With De...
Decanter AI
decanter.ai
Decanter AI, a no-code AI platform to help data scientists, domain experts, and business stakeholders to design and deploy AI solutions seamlessly. Decanter AI empowers enterprises with world-class machine learning technologies through an intuitive interface, enabling enterprises to solve business c...
Bitdeer
bitdeer.com
Bitdeer is the world's leading miner sharing service platform, where users are provided with a full range of cryptocurrency mining and cloud hosting solutions. It is the world's first platform delivering real computing power to the smallest 1 TH.
Algforce.ai
ai.algforce.com
AlgForce.ai is on a mission to become the AI technology partner for enterprises. Its product, AlgForce Copilot, creates an "AIGC+Data Insight" solution. Utilizing generative AI and low-code engines, it assists non-technical staff in enterprises to query databases using natural language.The AI autom...
Accern
accern.com
Accern is the leading NLP company empowering enterprises to develop industry-specific solutions. Offering a comprehensive NLP platform, models, data, and chat tailored for multiple industries, the company accelerates time-to-value for leading organizations across Financial Services, Government, and ...
4Paradigm
en.4paradigm.com
4Paradigm is an industry pioneer and leader in enterprise artificial intelligence and the largest participant in China's platform-centric decision-making AI market. The company provides end-to-end enterprise-level artificial intelligence solutions, serving industries including but not limited to fin...
Zerve
zerve.ai
Data Science & AI Development Environment, built for code-first data teams. Seamlessly turn prototypes into software, ready to deploy yourself or handover to the engineering team for deployment.
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Turn your local analytics scripts into powerful data-driven applications! UbiOps is an easy-to-use deployment and serving layer for your data science, AI & ML code. It turns your Python & R models and scripts into live web services, allowing you to use them from anywhere at any time. From simple da...
Snorkel
sumatra.ai
Sumatra is a self-service platform for ML engineers to define real-time pipelines over raw event data. Plug in your event streams, declare your transformations, and instantly serve features online and offline. No reimplementation is required—no infrastructure to manage Growth teams use Sumatra to o...
Sensetime
sensetime.com
Committed to the development of innovative artificial intelligence technology, making positive contributions to economic, social and human development.
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak is a fully managed, accessible, and reliable AI Platform that allows AI practitioners to transform and store data, build, train, and deploy their AI applications, and then monitor their entire pipeline, all in a single platform. Qwak's pay-as-you-go pricing model makes it easy to deliver resul...
HyperSense
hypersense.subex.com
HyperSense AI is built ground-up as a cloud-native, microservices-based containerized solution and supports CI/CD with continuous rolling updates. This ensures agility, scalability, and elasticity. It is built on the best and latest technologies and is scalable to cater to the expectations of 5G and...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...