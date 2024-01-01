Top Civil Tracker Alternatives
DroneDeploy
dronedeploy.com
Build with certainty, operate with confidence. That’s why thousands of construction, oil and gas and renewable energy companies use DroneDeploy on a daily basis. We help them automate reality capture using drones, robots and 360 cameras – combining this data in one platform for AI-powered analysis. ...
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition...
TraceAir
traceair.net
TraceAir is the only 3D site work platform built specifically for builders. With powerful visibility, our software provides accurate topographic scans in a visual platform. Our white glove service offers completely turnkey coordination and seamless overnight delivery. Dead simple software makes it e...
FlyFreely
flyfreely.io
FlyFreely enables businesses and enterprises to start, scale and sustain their drone operations. Plan, execute and reconcile all your drone operations in one simple to use platform. We achieve this through our flexible platform technology that caters for any combination of operational and regulatory...
vHive
vhive.ai
vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to create digital twins of their assets. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or [email protected]
Strayos
strayos.com
Access all project information from wherever you are. From 3D models and blast production results to Stockpile reports, Strayos is your single source of truth.
Dronedesk
dronedesk.io
Dronedesk is a business admin and flight planning web application built to help drone operators save time and money. It provides a fully integrated suite of tools including CRM, products creation and quoting & invoicing, asset management for drones, batteries and other hardware with maintenance sche...
Botlink
botlink.com
Botlink is a cloud-based operations platform that links drones to industry in real time.
Skycatch
skycatch.com
Enterprise-grade geospatial data software for the physical world. No matter how complex the data requirements, see why global customers choose Skycatch solutions for repeatability, high accuracy and speed.
SenseHawk
sensehawk.com
SenseHawk is the ultimate solar site app for construction and O&M teams. SenseHawk’s novel GIS-based software suite makes solar asset management as effortless as using your favorite mobile map application. Its productivity and collaboration tools capture and organize data around a digital twin of th...
Scanifly
scanifly.com
Scanifly's drone-based 3D modeling software automates and centralizes the manual day-to-day tasks in your solar workflow. Now you can sell, survey, design, and install projects with near-perfect accuracy, greater speed, and enhanced safety, while lowering soft costs throughout the process.
Propeller
propelleraero.com
Propeller is the leading cloud platform for commercial drone operators and industrial companies that rely on drone data.
FlytBase
flytbase.com
FlytBase is an enterprise-grade drone autonomy platform to fully automate aerial data collection workflows. With little to no human intervention, users can conduct scheduled and repeatable BVLOS drone flights using docking stations, all controlled from their remote command centers. By enabling apps ...
Kespry
kespry.com
Kespry is the leading provider of automated drone systems for commercial markets.Kespry allows companies to easily capture, view, analyze and share aerial data with the touch of a button.
Mapware
mapware.com
Mapware is the future of drone mapping software. Generate bigger, better 3D maps in the cloud. With Mapware’s easy-to-use interface, anyone can turn 2D drone photos into photorealistic 3D environments using a process called photogrammetry. Powerful enough for the biggest challenges. Simple enough fo...
Scopito
scopito.com
Scopito is a cloud-based platform for visual data management. It aids Utilities and DSPs in storing, analysing and sharing images from their visual inspections and provides an overview of their assets and the assets' condition. Scopito is not subscription-based, but rather customers pay a fixed amou...
Sensat
sensat.co
Sensat is a visualisation platform enabling better collaboration and decision-making for all project teams involved. By collecting and delivering infrastructure data our platform translates the real world into a digital version. This enables physical industries to analyse and understand their built ...