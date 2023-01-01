WebCatalog

Top Cisco Spaces Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...

Zoniz

Zoniz

zoniz.com

Zoniz Proximity Platform is an innovative marketing tool that simplifies the way companies interact with clients, based on location.

Pulsate

Pulsate

pulsatehq.com

Pulsate Locate is a location marketing solution that enables marketers to engage users based on their precise location.

Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi

cloud4wi.com

Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations. With our cloud platform, enterprises can offer a seamless, secure WiFi access and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving business outcomes – without any additional workload for IT staff. With over 150 million mo...

Blue Bite

Blue Bite

bluebite.com

Our patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC, QR and geofencing. Because physical things are made smarter, users can access valuable content with just a tap or scan of a smartphone.

Bluedot

Bluedot

bluedot.io

Location delivers relevancy and intent. Bluedot empowers companies (via their mobile app) to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Bluedot’s mobile location technology enables brands and enterprises to delight customers ...

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

Netmera is an omni-channel customer engagement marketing platform that provides personalized customer experiences. The platform allows digital marketers and product managers to increase revenue & ROI with mobile & web push notifications, in-app messaging, pop-ups, analytics and marketing automation ...

Bloom Intelligence

Bloom Intelligence

bloomintelligence.com

RESTAURANT MARKETING PLATFORM CDP to collect, clean, and centralize guest data. AI-powered marketing automation and reputation management to fuel faster, more efficient growth.

Xtremepush US

Xtremepush US

xtremepush.com

Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...

Xtremepush EU

Xtremepush EU

xtremepush.com

Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...

Woosmap

Woosmap

woosmap.com

Take advantage of mapping, address finder, geocoding, distance calculation, maps, mobile position detection, location search engines and more to innovate, increase conversion rates and offer faster digital journeys.

Neustar Localeze

Neustar Localeze

neustarlocaleze.biz

Neustar Localeze is the trusted business listings identity management provider for local search, helping national brands and local businesses take control and improve the visibility of their online business listings and delivering trusted, verified local business information to a broad network of lo...

Adentro

Adentro

adentro.com

Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.