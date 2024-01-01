Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You need all the tools to close a deal in one place. Connect with leads, set up warming campaigns, schedule meetings and track attachments all from your inbox. With our Salesforce integration, there’s no more leaving your inbox to log information into Salesforce. No one likes busy work. Now you can see and update Salesforce as you work. Regardless of which email client you use, you can automatically sync emails and appointments to Salesforce, track email opens, set follow-up reminders, create and update Salesforce records like leads, contacts, and opportunities, schedule sales calls, and more.

