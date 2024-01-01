Top ChurnRX Alternatives
Blind Zebra
blind-zebra.com
Blind Zebra is an elite sales and customer success coaching company focused on complete customer journey training for your client-facing teams. All Blind Zebra training is built on a simple yet powerful Think-Do-Say™ methodology, which leans first and foremost into the energy we bring with us when w...
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
We help CSMs and Customer Success teams just like yours to not only know the best practices that drive Customer Success but also how to apply them to resolve the real, everyday challenges Customer Success professionals face as they work with their customers. With the SuccessCOACHING Learning Program...