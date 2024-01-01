Top Chooch Alternatives
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is the fastest and easiest automated machine learning software that enables anyone to build predictive AI models in minutes, without writing code. All you do is connect your historical data, click a couple of buttons and your predictive AI models will be ready to use in just a matter of...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
PyTorch - The platform for teams to build AI, without the headaches. From idea to models, Lightning fast. Code together. Prototype. Train on GPUs. Scale. Serve. From your browser - with zero setup. AI Studio is your laptop on the cloud. Zero setup. Always ready. Persistent storage and environments...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
RunLve
web.runlve.com
Runlve sits at the center of the AI revolution. Runlve provides data science tools, MLOps, and data & model management to empower our customers and community with AI capabilities to propel their projects forward.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is the only AI data platform specifically built for agencies to improve performance across the entire client engagement lifecycle — from pitch to campaign optimization to reporting. Book a meeting and try free for 2 weeks.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
Together AI
together.ai
Together AI is a research-driven artificial intelligence company. We contribute leading open-source research, models, and datasets to advance the frontier of AI. Our decentralized cloud services empower developers and researchers at organizations of all sizes to train, fine-tune, and deploy generati...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better...
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...
DagsHub
dagshub.com
DAGsHub is where people create data science projects. Use DAGsHub to discover, reproduce and contribute to your favorite data science projects. Leverage popular open source tools to version datasets & models, track experiments, label data, and visualize results
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® helps you use your data to solve problems, meet new objectives, and address critical business needs. It all starts here. With the industry leader in data integration and analytics solutions that support your AI strategy.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.