Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ChessBase on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

ChessBase: Reports about chess - tournaments, championships, portraits, interviews, World Championships, product launches and more.

Website: chessbase.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ChessBase. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.