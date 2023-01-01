WebCatalog
Catbird

Catbird

catbird.ai

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Catbird on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Bring your ideas to life. From inspo to export, all in one place. The new visual brand generator for creatives (free to try). Go from inspo to export in seconds. "AI Pinterest” 🐈 🕊

Website: catbird.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Catbird. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

The New Black

The New Black

thenewblack.ai

BlackInk.AI

BlackInk.AI

blackink.ai

Bluescape

Bluescape

bluescape.com

Quickads

Quickads

quickads.ai

Stratup.ai

Stratup.ai

stratup.ai

PicSo

PicSo

picso.ai

NightCafe Creator

NightCafe Creator

creator.nightcafe.studio

Jeda.ai

Jeda.ai

jeda.ai

Kive

Kive

kive.ai

Artsmart.ai

Artsmart.ai

artsmart.ai

MealPractice

MealPractice

mealpractice.com

Sizze

Sizze

sizze.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy