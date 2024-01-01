Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Car Body Design on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Car Body Design is an independent publication launched in 2004. Today Car Body Design is a leading website in the automotive and industrial design fields. CBD provides selected daily news from the automotive and design worlds, publishes original projects created by emerging designers, links to automotive design and engineering technical publications, links to design tutorials.

Website: carbodydesign.com

