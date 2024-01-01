CAMPAYGN is an Influencer Marketing data-driven software solution that optimizes your influencer marketing workflow and strategies. We are dedicated to large and medium-size Companies and Groups. At each stage of influencer marketing, we have solutions for you : ◾ Identify and discover celebrities, niche influencers, and emerging talents. ◾ Evaluate the influencer's audience quality. ◾ Explore over 32 million influencer profiles. ◾ Get access to in-depth insights and analytics of the Influencers. ◾ Click and create interesting custom casting slides. ◾ Analyze and forecast your future campaigns. ◾ Get access to Unique followers percentage. ◾ Build influencer campaigns and customize your workflow dashboard. ◾ Track data on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube ◾ Generate detailed analysis reports. ◾ Enhance your workflow through social listening, benchmarking, and much more features. CAMPAYGN is used by, Tag Heuer, Prada, Sisley, Montblanc, Chopard, Chaumet, Givenchy, La Prairie, and many others. Are you ready to try us?

