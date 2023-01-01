Cambridge Dictionary
dictionary.cambridge.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Cambridge Dictionary app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Website: dictionary.cambridge.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cambridge Dictionary. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Linguee
linguee.com
HowToPronounce
howtopronounce.com
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Rekhta Dictionary
rekhtadictionary.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Jisho
jisho.org
VDict
vdict.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org