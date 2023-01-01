WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

dictionary.cambridge.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Cambridge Dictionary app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The most popular dictionary and thesaurus for learners of English. Meanings and definitions of words with pronunciations and translations.

Website: dictionary.cambridge.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cambridge Dictionary. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

HowToPronounce

HowToPronounce

howtopronounce.com

SpanishDict

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Rekhta Dictionary

Rekhta Dictionary

rekhtadictionary.com

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Jisho

Jisho

jisho.org

VDict

VDict

vdict.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org