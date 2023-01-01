In Portuguese means calmness, tranquility. It’s often used by seamen and surfers to indicate that there are no waves in the ocean. That's the main goal of this app. Access to information has helped us evolve rapidly but not without side effects. Misinformation and the strong polarization of opinions are amplified by our confirmation bias tendencies. What to believe, who is right, who is wrong? Questions with no answers inevitably create anxiety. The good news is that there is a simple way to reduce it, just breathe. It works! There are several different breathing techniques and exercises that are designed to bring your body to a deep relaxation state. Holding your breath for a period of time allows your body to better oxygenate. One of the simplest techniques is the 4-7-8 method which is simply inhaling for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds and exhaling for 8 seconds.

Website: calmaria.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Calmaria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.