Calmaria
calmaria.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Calmaria app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
In Portuguese means calmness, tranquility. It’s often used by seamen and surfers to indicate that there are no waves in the ocean. That's the main goal of this app. Access to information has helped us evolve rapidly but not without side effects. Misinformation and the strong polarization of opinions are amplified by our confirmation bias tendencies. What to believe, who is right, who is wrong? Questions with no answers inevitably create anxiety. The good news is that there is a simple way to reduce it, just breathe. It works! There are several different breathing techniques and exercises that are designed to bring your body to a deep relaxation state. Holding your breath for a period of time allows your body to better oxygenate. One of the simplest techniques is the 4-7-8 method which is simply inhaling for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds and exhaling for 8 seconds.
Website: calmaria.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Calmaria. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
World Surf League
worldsurfleague.com
Flo
app.flo.health
Open Assistant
open-assistant.io
Invoice Simple
app.invoicesimple.com
SurveyMonkey
surveymonkey.com
Sounds American
soundsamerican.net
TailwindCSS Docs
tailwindcss.com
Windy
windy.com
Wondershare Filmstock
filmstock.wondershare.com
ImprovMX
app.improvmx.com
Tastyworks
tastyworks.com
PerfectEssayWriter.ai
perfectessaywriter.ai