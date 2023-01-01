Top CallFire Alternatives
Dialpad
dialpad.com
Get business VoIP with Dialpad and connect your team with a cloud phone system that makes business communications easier and more efficient. Try for free!
Five9
five9.com
Five9 delivers the most trusted and reliable cloud contact center proven to unlock customer intelligence and insights that empower agents and organizations to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Five9 - Contact Center as a Service - CCaaS.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
Powering millions of monthly conversations for 3000+ clients. Increase call answer rates + multiply quality live connections with the only dialer with a Tier 1 carrier. With 15 years serving sales teams, we understand that calls don’t grow revenue. Conversations do. PhoneBurner’s power dialer balanc...
CallTools.com
calltools.com
Don't settle for anything less than sophistication. At this point in the game, amplified call volume from a predictive dialer should be a given. Your time deserves respect as well. CallTools.com's predictive dialing solution was made by business owners, for business owners. Our top-tier, in-house cu...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX contact center platform empowers your business to provide exceptional service across the customer journey. Discover great CX today.
Kixie
kixie.com
Ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting for sales teams that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more.
Convolo AI
convolo.ai
Communication Tools Designed To Grow Sales Improve ROI On Inbound & Outbound Campaigns: Inbound: Call Every New Lead Within 1 Minute Outbound: Reach More Prospects From Your Calling Campaigns
Salesfinity
salesfinity.co
SalesHave instant customer conversations with Salesfinity AI parallel dialer. Spend less time hearing dial tones and voicemails, and more time talking to prospective customers. Our AI will automate call logging, researching prospects, and navigating dial trees.
Nooks
nooks.ai
Nooks is an AI-Powered Virtual Dialer and Virtual Salesfloor that helps SDR teams 5x their conversations and supercharge productivity.
Convoso
convoso.com
Convoso’s #1 all-in-one contact center platform generates and converts leads faster using multiple communication channels. The cloud-based solution offers multiple dialing modes (predictive/power/preview) along with two-way texting, voice broadcasting, outbound emailing, ringless voicemail drops, an...