Top Cadmium Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. ...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Com...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
ExhibitDay
exhibitday.com
ExhibitDay is a trade show planning, project management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams.
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja lets you create, host, and share webinars with no worries. Get started today and create your first webinar in 10 seconds.
Event Staff
eventstaffapp.com
From weddings to the Super Bowl - Event Staff App has helped event companies optimize the scheduling of their staff to successfully produce over 150,000 events. Our software helps make it easier to staff events through text messaging, scheduling automation, time tracking, and payroll.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform, which enables businesses to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow consumer brand loyalty and drive greater ROI from their guest experiences. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential pro...
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so muc...
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online event ticketing, booking and registration platform that makes events easy. Trusted by more than 150,000+ event organizers, we help you manage all types of events/registrations from private functions to major festivals with ease. TryBooking's 3 Promises To You: - Low ticketing...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
Superevent
superevent.com
Superevent is the perfect all-in-one event platform to power your in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Engaging for your attendees and simple to set up!
Meetmaps
welcome.meetmaps.com
App features allow event hosts to increase business opportunities, provide an event guide and better communicate with participants.
Grupio
grupio.com
Grupio Enables Event Profsessionals to Mobilize their Events and Conferences, Improving the Experience for Attendees and Driving Incremental Social Media Awareness.
Ventla
ventla.io
Ventla is an all-in-one event platform designed to simplify and encourage interaction and engagement while providing real-time insight on participant behavior. With full-cycle event tools like registration, native mobile app, web-based virtual venue and live streaming - Ventla lets you create, deliv...
Meeting Application
meetingapplication.com
Meeting Application provides an on-event experience to all of the attendees, regardless of whether it is live, online, or hybrid. It delivers solutions to both mobile devices and webpages, granting access to participants in a form that is most convenient to them. It is a ready-to-use app that fits m...
LineUpr
lineupr.com
LineUpr is a leading event app solution that empowers event organizers to create personalized and engaging apps for their events, that works for a hybrid, on-site or online event format. With its user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, LineUpr makes it effortless for event organ...
MeetingHand
meetinghand.com
MeetingHand is an online registration & abstract management software suitable for in-person, virtual & hybrid events, with an ambition to ease the struggles of event organizers and provide a seamless experience for their attendees.
Eventleaf
eventleaf.com
Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websi...
Sessionize
sessionize.com
Sessionize is the smart way to do Call for Papers, Schedule and Speaker Management.
QuickStaff
quickstaffpro.com
Quickstaff Pro is simple-to-use scheduling software that is tailored for Event Professionals in the gig economy. Because staff must be “invited” and “accept” each gig, ordinary scheduling tools don’t work. Our software allows you to create events and we invite your staff while monitoring their respo...
HelloSponsor
hellosponsor.com
HelloSponsor is the leading cloud-based event management software that helps brands streamline and centralize all of the core processes of event planning and marketing. We are used by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups as a company-wide event-tracking system to manage sponsorships, trade...
Event Smart
eventsmart.com
Organize unlimited events and sell unlimited paid tickets for free in your country and currency on your own Event Smart website.
Eventplanner
eventplanner.net
eventplanner.net makes it easier for everyone to organise extraordinary events. Our event software has every tool you need for planning truly memorable events - all in one convenient place! Our platform let's you discover the best event suppliers and venues in the world.
EventOnline
eventonline.be
EventOPS is a web-based software designed for event managers, vendors, and designers on events of all sizes.
Event Logic
eventlogic.se
In an increasingly digitalized world, we believe in challenging and changing the way people source, plan and conduct meetings, events, and conferences. We do this by ensuring that we understand the event planners and their organizations' most difficult challenges in the effort to create successful m...
Reposite
reposite.io
Reposite is the industry leading planning tool that fuels supplier discovery and simplifies coordination for group planners.
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Bu...
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot empowers data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics seamlessly integrated with project management and collaboration features. With a comprehensive business intelligence engine at its core, Slingshot offers users direct link to their data sources and platforms, enabling them to...
RSVPify
rsvpify.com
A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu pre...
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all ...
Map D
mapdevents.com
Map Dynamics is now Map D - the easiest solution to sell out and produce your next event. Make booth sales a breeze and cross complicated event logistics off your to-do list with Map D. All the event planning features you need to manage and execute any kind of event in the easiest solution availabl...
Evenium
corp.evenium.com
Evenium provides intuitive technology so you can easily manage your events, while providing a better and more engaging experience to your attendees. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while providing the data and insights you need to maximize your value. With...
Bloomerang
bloomerang.co
Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations,...
Eventee
eventee.co
Thanks to the intuitive and beautiful interface of both mobile and web app, our customers are capable of reaching over 70% user base per event. Eventee features enable you to efficiently manage your event, increase attendee engagement, and improve the overall event experience. Features included: Eve...
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings ...
ClearEvent
clearevent.com
ClearEvent is your all-in-one event management software crafted for today's event planners and organizers. Whether you are a small volunteer group or a large organization focused on events, with ClearEvent, you can instantly start selling tickets, accept payments, and create rich customizable regist...
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and...
Delegia
delegia.se
Delegia Event is an event system that helps you manage your event from registration to monitoring with the ability to make invitations by email and SMS, tallies, payment processing, and more.
CrowdPass
crowdpass.co
CrowdPass is the first end-to-end event management solution that keeps events safe, smart & efficient.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
run.events
run.events
run.events is a global AI-powered SaaS enterprise management software for professional event and conference organizers. The solution is designed to be easy to set up and use, a cloud-based event management platform that contains enterprise management capabilities and event management components with...