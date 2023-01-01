Top Bumble Alternatives
Grindr
grindr.com
Grindr is a location-based social networking and online dating application for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. It was one of the first geosocial apps for gay men when it launched in March 2009 and has since become the largest and most popular gay mobile app in the world. It is available on iOS and...
Tinder
tinder.com
Tinder is a geosocial networking and online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other profiles based on their photos, a small bio, and common interests. Once two users have "matched", they can exchange messages.Tinder launched in 2012 within startup incubator...
Zoosk
zoosk.com
Dating made fun... without the games. Matching singles all around the world for over 13 years!
Plenty of Fish
pof.com
Plenty of Fish Free Dating (POF) is where singles have more conversations than any other dating app. POF is more than just a dating app. It’s an experience. POF is designed to help singles find happy relationships! We have the most FREE features including MeetMe, Livestream, Chat and more to meet si...
Badoo
badoo.com
Welcome to Badoo, the place to date honestly! In a society that profits on our self-doubt, Badoo is the place where it pays to be the real, unapologetic you. We fight the ambiguity of modern dating with an authentic, unfiltered conversation. We believe real connection is born from being honest in wh...
OkCupid
okcupid.com
OkCupid is the only dating app that matches you on what matters to you. You deserve to find who you’re looking for. Meet them today!
Match
match.com
Match is raising dating to your level. Because let’s face it: there’s only so much left-right thumb gymnastics you can do when you’re ready for something more. Backed by 25 years of experience and real-life dating experts, our app gives you the date-smarts you need to find what you’re looking for – ...
OurTime
ourtime.com
Mature singles trust www.ourtime.com for the best in 50 plus dating. Here, older singles connect for love and companionship.
SilverSingles
silversingles.com
Looking for over 50 dating? SilverSingles is the 50+ dating site to meet singles near you - the time is now to try online dating for yourself!
ROMEO
romeo.com
The top choice for gay dating. Meet guys, make friends or find love on the ROMEO website, iOS or Android app. Happy dating!
EliteSingles
elitesingles.co.uk
Looking for a 30+ dating app? Educated singles? You’re in the right place! Over 85% of our EliteSingles members have completed above average education and our users are predominately aged 30-50. Thousands of local single women and men have already found love through EliteSingles dating app, and now ...
Pure
pure.app
PURE is a dating app for curious creatives to show up in their most playful version of themselves. It’s a space to be open with your desires, honest with your intentions and clear in your boundaries. Connect with like-minded beings to create and explore new thrilling experiences in a safe, supporti...
Adam4Adam
adam4adam.com
Adam4Adam is a dating application created explicitly for gay men for light or casual dating and maybe more.
Inner Circle
theinnercircle.co
Feeling hot hot hot? Let's get you a date. We dare to date better Welcome to the app that dares to make dating great again. We bring a curated circle of seriously cool singles together to meet, chat and meet in real life. On one condition, we’re all here to date better. Everyone dares to put a l...
happn
happn.app
With over 100 million members, happn is the dating app that lets you find everyone you have crossed paths with; the people destiny has decided you should meet. Like the profiles that catch your eye, get a Crush and most importantly, get together!
AdultFriendFinder
adultfriendfinder.com
Join the world's largest dating and social network for adults.
eHarmony
eharmony.com
eharmony is a dating site with over 20 year's experience. Our matching helps you to find real love. Sign up for free and meet thousands of like-minded singles.
Mamba
mamba.ru
Mamba is a network of social discovery/social dating sites that includes approximately 25,000 independent sites and dating sections on large portals and publishing sites.
CatholicMatch
catholicmatch.com
CatholicMatch is the largest and most trusted Catholic dating site in the world.
Meetic
meetic.com
Register for free on Meetic, a serious dating site where you can consult the profiles of thousands of singles across France. Meetic is a French online dating service founded in November 2001 and part of the Match Group since 2013.
2RedBeans
2redbeans.com
2RedBeans is the most active Chinese dating site in the US and canada. It is the power engine behind SINA dating, and the dedicated dating site for 2012 "If You Are the One" TV show in the US.
Seeking
seeking.com
Seeking.com is the largest dating website for successful and attractive people. Join 46+ million Seeking members and elevate your dating experience! Originally at SeekingArrangement.com
Stir
stir.com
Stir is the dating app for single parents. It’s the smart choice for single parents who are ready to date but want to avoid the pressures of other dating apps.
The Zero Date
thezerodate.com
Date Night is half an hour of 5 minute video dates every Monday night at 7 pm. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we’ll pair you up with up to 6 different people. It’s a pressure-free way to get the most out of your dating life.
eDate
edate.com
Start playing Spin To Win Online Dating! This is a virtual slots meets online dating game, where you get 10 FREE spins a day to see local singles that you can match with! Win instant wins like free chat messaging, profile boosts, extra spins & more! Create an account in minutes and start spinning to...
Gaydar
gaydar.net
Gaydar is one of the top dating sites for gay and bisexual men. Millions of guys like you, looking for friendships, dating and relationships. Share your interests and hobbies and Gaydar will match you up.. Join now for free, browse and message. New design, chat rooms and travel plans. Share photos w...
LoveAwake
loveawake.com
Free online dating site for singles. Totally free matchmaking services. Browse single men and women personals without payment and registration.
Asian Dating
asiandating.com
Meet Asian singles on AsianDating, the most trusted Asian dating site with over 4.5 million members. Join now and start making meaningful connections!
Filteroff
getfilteroff.com
Filteroff is a free video speed dating app. Join a virtual speed dating event or join our free matchmaking service!
Flirt
flirt.com
Meet flirty singles near you with top online dating site. Browse personals, chat online and start dating. Over 400 000 users online. Free and simple sign-up.
ThaiFriendly
thaifriendly.com
100% Real Thai Ladies in Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket and all over Thailand at ThaiFriendly the #1 Thai Dating Site! 🔥
Jdate
jdate.com
Jdate is the premier Jewish dating site for Jewish singles looking to make a great connection with other Jewish singles. Ready to make yours?
Gleeden
gleeden.com
GLEEDEN – the #1 dating site for discreet encounters! With a high-quality community of over 10 million members worldwide, Gleeden is the first extramarital dating site made by women to meet women’s needs.
Parship
parship.com
Online Dating & Serious Matchmaking • Are you looking for a long-term relationship? Find someone who really is right for you | Parship.co.uk
BeautifulPeople
beautifulpeople.com
BeautifulPeople.com is the leading online dating site for beautiful men and women. Meet, date, chat, and create relationships with attractive men and women. Join now and find your perfect match today!
WayToHey
waytohey.com
Choose the best free dating site to meet your perfect match or find single men and women who are seeking a long-term relationship.
MillionaireMatch
millionairematch.com
The largest original millionaire dating site since 2001. Over 5 million high quality attractive women and rich men who are looking for serious relationships.
EME Hive
emehive.co
Asian dating for Asian & Asian American singles in North America and more. We have successfully connected many Asian singles in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and beyond. Free to browse, so why hesitate?
Christian Connection
christianconnection.com
Christian Connection is an online dating service aimed at single Christians in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong. Christian Connection is owned and operated by Widernet Communications Ltd based in London, UK.
Dating.com
dating.com
Dating.com is a dating site where you can dive into the world of chatting, fun and romance with eligible singles worldwide. Dating has never been so easy!
Tastebuds
tastebuds.fm
Tastebuds is a dating and social networking website and iOS app that matches people based on their tastes in music.
DateMySchool
datemyschool.com
DateMySchool is an online dating platform targeted toward university students and alumni. It requires a university email address, and claims that it permits only verified students and alumni to join. It allows users to filter by schools, departments, individuals and other groups from accessing their...
LoveHabibi
lovehabibi.com
Meet new people. Find your soulmate. LoveHabibi is for Arabs, Muslims, Arab Christians and everyone likeminded looking for friends, dating and marriage.
Muslima
muslima.com
Find your Muslim Life Partner on our Muslim dating app. Trusted by over 7.5 Million Muslim and Arab singles worldwide in their search for marriage and matrimonials. Single and Muslim? Join 7.5 Million Muslim women and men on Muslima searching for lasting love and marriage. Muslima offers a simple ...
Cupid.com
cupid.com
Try out the best online dating site and discover why Cupid.com is a hit with singles. Find all the personals you need and get meeting hot dates today.
AnastasiaDate
anastasiadate.com
AnastasiaDate is an international online dating website that primarily connects men from North America with women from Eastern Europe.
LoveScout24
lovescout24.de
Find a partner at LoveScout24. The ideal dating site for singles. The serious partner search on the Internet. Register now!
PinaLove
pinalove.com
PinaLove is a Filipina Dating Site with over a million members. Find friends or love in the Philippines with genuine Filipina girls. 😘
Lovestruck
lovestruck.com
Lovestruck offers premium dating services for singles seeking committed relationships.
Dateforce
dateforce.app
Salesforce, but for dating. The world's first Dating Relationship Management software
AmoLatina
amolatina.com
AmoLatina.com offers the finest in Latin Dating. Meet over 13000 Latin members from Colombia, Mexico, Costa-Rica, Brazil and more for Dating and Romance.
Ferzu
ferzu.com
Social network and dating for furries, anthros and furry fandom
Lexa
lexa.nl
Register for free on Lexa. The number 1 dating site in the Netherlands. Instantly view photos of singles. Flirt, chat and find your date!
MPWH
mpwh.com
The No.1 & Original Herpes Dating Site & App for Positive Singles living with Herpes! Free to Join & Meet People with Genital Herpes & Oral Herpes (HSV-1, HSV-2) Now - MPWH.com
LesbieMates
lesbiemates.com
Come to LesbieMates.com if you are seeking women to chat with right now. This lesbian dating site provides access to gay and bi singles from your local area.
lovegenius
lovegenius.io
Let LoveGenius write your perfect dating profile. LoveGenius AI writes your optimized bio. Showcase your true personality and attract 5x better matches.