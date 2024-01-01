Brolly is Australia's first social media archiving tool, built with government compliance in mind. Brolly has been created in Melbourne to provide a simple, innovative archive solution that meets compliance standards, including data storage in Australia, so your records are covered by Australian data privacy laws. Great social media engagement means having lots of conversations. If your organisation provides important information through its social channels, you should be recording them. As soon as you connect, Brolly goes to work collecting historical and real-time content so you don't have to. See everything in one place with 24/7 social records management. Brolly makes it easy to export, is locally supported and a delight to use.

