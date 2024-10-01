Top Broadly Alternatives
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
HighLevel is a white-label sales & marketing platform for digital agencies and consultants. Functionality includes CRM with SmartLists, Email, 2-way SMS, Consolidated SMS/Messenger/Instagram DM/Whatsapp/GMB Chat, Outbound Calling, Call Tracking, Call Recording, Power Dialer, Form Builder, Survey Bui...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Kenect
kenect.com
Kenect brings all of the customer communication at your business under one platform. We convert your main business line into a text-enabled number so you never need to give out your personal number again. Start texting your customers while also generating reviews, increasing web leads, and saving ti...
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website founded in Denmark in 2007 which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide. Nearly 1 million new reviews are posted each month. The site offers freemium services to businesses. The firm relies on users, software and compliance team to report and remove ...
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Deb...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself is the first Do-It-Yourself online reputation management and personal branding tool. The tool takes you step-by-step through the process of improving your online presence by showing you which web properties/social media profiles you should be on and how to optimize them so that they ra...
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic's marketing platform helps franchises grow their online visibility in search and social media through a unique, data-driven approach. It enables franchises to efficiently and seamlessly manage marketing tools, assets, and data from a central control center. Having demonstrated proven ...
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow makes it easy to understand and elevate your app’s reputation. AppFollow is an integrated service for working with app stores. It includes tools for review management and automation, organic app performance analysis, competitor research, app performance monitoring, and analysis. AppFollow ...
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete user-generated content platform to grow and engage with customers, effortlessly by collecting and show content from happy customers. EmbedSocial is developed to enable agencies, businesses, influencers, content creators, and marketers to level up their content marketing st...
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak is an App Store Marketing & Intelligence Platform powered by AI, enabling mobile leaders to optimize their app’s organic and paid performance in the app stores. AppTweak stands out as the industry's most comprehensive platform, providing ASO Intelligence, Search Ads Campaign Management, App...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® - The #1 marketing platform® for small business. Everything you need from design, to marketing, to CRM -- Fuel your brand®. Powered by Madwire® Marketing 360 is a combination of integrated marketing software (technology) and professional marketing services (talent), all provided thro...
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that...
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
BrightLocal is a dedicated local SEO platform. Its powerful local SEO tools and reports allow agencies and brands to improve local rankings, generate more traffic and leads from local search, and manage reviews/reputation. Over 5,000 innovative agencies and brands like iProspect, Mediacom, Hilton, a...
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Signpost
signpost.com
Signpost is the complete and automated solution to collect customer feedback, get more and better reviews, win new customers, get referrals and increase repeat business.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob help great businesses get the reputation they deserve, become top rated, and win more sales. It's a reputation marketing platform designed to help your businesses grow by attracting more leads and closing more sales. NiceJob does this by automating the process of collecting reviews and refer...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost r...
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to B2B service providers they can trust. We create and empower successful relationships between businesses and service providers. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants and many more—near...
Appbot
appbot.co
Appbot offers app review & ratings tools for mobile teams so you can see how users feel about your app in minutes. Appbot is loved by thousands of users from companies like BMW, Twitter, Microsoft & Deutsche Bank. Appbot monitors app store reviews for all countries on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...