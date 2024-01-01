Top Brightly Alternatives
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francis...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webi...
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event m...
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, f...
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presentin...
Aisle Planner
aisleplanner.com
The simple, powerful, and complete software solution for the modern event professional.
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Com...
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data privat...
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual and hybrid events. We combine powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to cr...
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
At Ticket Tailor, our mission is to empower a diverse range of event creators by making it easy and affordable to sell tickets. Our flexible and fair pricing helps event budgets go further. First-class customer care means support is always on hand - day or night. And we pride ourselves in building a...
HeySummit
heysummit.com
With HeySummit, your passion takes center stage. Say hello to the all-in-one platform that brings your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events to life. It’s time to grow your audience and monetize your passion. For events big, small, and everything in between. Hosting a one-off webinar, a monthly fire...
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and mar...
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast is a tailored B2B Events Platform that transforms marketing through the effortless hosting of engaging digital and in-person events. Thousands of enterprise B2B marketers, from companies like Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora, and Mailchimp, leverage Goldcast to boost attendance, create captivating e...
Event Temple
eventtemple.com
Award Winning Hotel & Venue Management Software Save time and increase revenue with our easy-to-use solution for hotels and venues.
Swapcard
swapcard.com
Founded in 2013, Swapcard is an AI-powered all-in-one event and matchmaking platform that runs impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. AI is used to facilitate B2B matchmaking, connecting users with the most relevant people based on their profile, interests, and custom event journeys. With ...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja lets you create, host, and share webinars with no worries. Get started today and create your first webinar in 10 seconds.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform, which enables businesses to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow consumer brand loyalty and drive greater ROI from their guest experiences. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential pro...
Eventeny
eventeny.com
All-in-one event management software offering solutions for interactive scalable mapping, contract eSigning, end-to-end ticket/box office management, artist/vendor/exhibitor application workflows, volunteer shift tracking, CRM for sponsorship deals & deliverables, personalized scheduling, and so muc...
Hubilo
hubilo.com
Build better events that drive real revenue. Every event is an opportunity to grow revenue — no matter where it happens. Prioritize pipeline from a single platform with webinars, watch parties, demos, conferences, and in-person events that convert.
Propared
propared.com
Propared – Production Planning Software of Arts and Events Organizations
Trybooking
trybooking.com
TryBooking is an online event ticketing, booking and registration platform that makes events easy. Trusted by more than 150,000+ event organizers, we help you manage all types of events/registrations from private functions to major festivals with ease. TryBooking's 3 Promises To You: - Low ticketing...
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers ...
EventsX
eventsx.com
EventsX’s signature virtual event platform makes preparing successful events a breeze. Leave all the heavy lifting to us. From initial prep to marketing to hosting, our virtual event platform takes care of it all. And our white-glove service and dedicated success managers will be available to help y...
VenueArc
venuearc.com
VenueArc is the next-gen automated cloud-based Venue booking and Event management software to book and manage your theatres and performing arts centers.
serVme
servmeco.com
SerVme is a complete guest experience platform that combines reservations, table management, powerful marketing CRM, re-engagement and guest surveys, with robust analytics. A purpose-built hospitality platform, serVme streamlines operations from the front of the house to the back of the house with t...
QReserve
get.qreserve.com
A flexible & user-friendly scheduling platform to easily manage equipment, labs, meeting rooms, amenities, people & more while providing a wide range of reporting & financial capabilities. With QReserve: -Set detailed resource access rules -Collect booking forms -Manage projects -Check-in/out of boo...
MeetingPackage
meetingpackage.com
Sell your meeting rooms & services online with real-time availability and dynamic pricing. Receive instant bookings or RFPs directly through your own website with our Booking Engine.
Locaboo
locaboo.com
We are unifying the entire workflow of managing and booking space for modern organizations and teams, so everyone gets the easiest possible access to space, sport and events in no time, anytime and with no effort. Locaboo is the leading venue management platform for space, sport and events in Europe...
Harpsen
harpsen.com
Harpsen is an all-in-one event management software created for the wedding and event industry.
Releventful
app.releventful.com
Releventful provides event industry business owners an all-in-one tool kit designed to keep them organized and connected, while saving time and money,
Mazévo
gomazevo.com
Mazévo is based near Denver, Colorado, and was started in 2019 by Dean Evans, the founder of Dean Evans and Associates and creator of the EMS Scheduling Software system. Mazévo is a small and active team dedicated to providing the best software for scheduling rooms and events and the best customer s...
Venuerific
venuerific.com
Venuerific is a one-stop venue management software for event venues based out of Southeast Asia. Hundreds of businesses have benefited from the advanced venue management software features such as CRM, Reporting & Statistics, Smart Schedulling, Venue Management, Email Marketing, Payment, and many mor...
Venjue
venjue.com
Venjue is an all-in-one venue management tool, designed to assist event businesses turn more requests into guests. From the first inquiry to the last guest, Venjue helps you streamline every aspect of your events, enabling you to handle a larger volume of business. Key Features: - Scheduling: Track ...
MICE Operations
miceoperations.com
MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all ...
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and...
Delegia
delegia.se
Delegia Event is an event system that helps you manage your event from registration to monitoring with the ability to make invitations by email and SMS, tallies, payment processing, and more.
CrowdPass
crowdpass.co
CrowdPass is the first end-to-end event management solution that keeps events safe, smart & efficient.
eventPower
eventpower.com
eventPower provides Event Producers a powerful custom online and onsite registration solution. The system is offered as a do-it-yourself service or a custom full service solution.
run.events
run.events
run.events is a global AI-powered SaaS enterprise management software for professional event and conference organizers. The solution is designed to be easy to set up and use, a cloud-based event management platform that contains enterprise management capabilities and event management components with...
POSH
posh.vip
Event marketing made easy.POSH provides event organizers with a suite of tools to manage any live experience.
Cadence
eventcadence.com
Cadence is an all-in-one platform for planning, executing, and experiencing your dream in-person or virtual event. With stunning imagery, custom colors, and unique logos, your brand identity will become an extension of our platform. Whether it’s a virtual company conference or a music festival, we s...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Eventmix
eventmix.live
Eventmix is an easy to use virtual and hybrid events platform that allows organizers to run events from their own website, in minutes. Eventmix gives you all the tools you need to not only run and monetize your events with ease but also keep your audience engaged through dedicated networking and eng...
Expo Pass
expopass.com
At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, both in-person and virtual. And our intuitive products are designed so organizers can hit the gr...
KonfHub
konfhub.com
Introducing KonfHub: One-stop Platform for Engaging & Effective Events Are you tired of juggling multiple platforms and struggling to manage your events effectively? Look no further than KonfHub – the all-in-one event management solution designed to streamline your event organizing process from star...
webMOBI
webmobi.com
webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software with an attendee CRM. It offers event apps, website, registration, live polls, survey, live maps, multi-event apps, lead generation services & attendee engagement. webMOBI helps you experience incredibly more elegant, simpli...
Azavista
azavista.com
Azavista is a solution for corporate event organizers who are aiming to streamline their event planning processes. We offer a complete set of event technology solutions suitable for any event in your calendar that will help you increase efficiency, improve communication and productivity and enhance ...
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...