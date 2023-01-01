Top Brandwatch Influence Alternatives
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
GWI
gwi.com
On-demand consumer research powered by GWI. Understand your audience in an instant with global consumer data at your fingertips.
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle – Digital Advertising Made Easy®—provides a digital advertising software platform that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns across display, connected TV, video, mobile, and other mediums—all from a single, intuitive interface.
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...