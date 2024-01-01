Top BrandBucket Alternatives
elink.io
elink.io
Build Anything With Web Links. elink has everything you need to save bookmarks and build webpages, email newsletters, RSS website widgets, social bio links, social walls, automated content and more. Create content in minutes!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io is a custom domain URL shortener. Create, customize, and share short branded links. Use some advanced features like country/region/mobile targeting; set up UTM-tags, link expiration/cloaking; apply API for developers; enjoy free email and online support. You can also manage short links with...
Revue
getrevue.co
Revue is a content marketing tool that helps user to keep followers updated on the most interesting articles and various content via email
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Add retargeting pixels, custom Call-to-Action, custom domains to any link you share, customize link thumbnail appearance and retarget anyone who clicked.
GummySearch
gummysearch.com
Reddit audience research. Discover problems worth solving, validate them quickly, and find your first customers from online communities.
Radio.co
radio.co
Create, manage, and grow your internet radio station with ease - all from your browser. Yes, starting a radio station can be tricky. But Radio.co has built the most intuitive and powerful radio broa... Show More casting platform available. So you need never worry again. Ever. As we take care of all ...
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Make smarter real estate decisions and close more deals with Placer.ai's location intelligence and foot traffic insights.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Grow your audience with a referral program to let customers and subscribers refer friends and reward them automatically, with no-code. TEMPLATE-BASED We've prepared for you campaign templates inspired by great companies, like Dropbox, Airbnb and Mailchimp. Just plug and play. NO CODE From setting up...
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner with ShareASale to become part of our trusted affiliate marketing network. Our network delivers marketing solutions for our partners.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
High costs and an overemphasis on celebrity endorsements have prevented growing businesses from experiencing the benefits of influencer marketing. Intellifluence enables you to communicate directly with influencers and manage interactions in one spot, without ever having to send an e-mail. Increase ...
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer is the AI-based all-in-one tool that allows obtaining detailed information on brands. Marketing freelancers, agencies, and entrepreneurs can use Branalyzer to get depth information about what is happening on the internet. How much do your competitors spend on backlinks? What are their con...
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offers a clean and straightforward writing experience for people who aren't looking for advanced reporting or features for businesses.
WANotifier
wanotifier.com
WANotifier is an all-in-one WhatsApp marketing tool that lets you use the WhatsApp Cloud APIs to reach out to your customers on WhatsApp with : 1. Bulk marketing broadcast messages and, 2. Transactional notifications messages. Just setup your phone number with the APIs using our simple onboarding fl...
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast and video content in 10 mins. SummarAIze repurposes your content from audio and video into engaging, shareable social posts, email content, summaries, quotes, and more!
eKyte
ekyte.com
eKyte guides digital marketing teams to plan and produce online campaigns, analyze and optimize results. Artificial intelligence does the rest.
Eredom
eredom.com
Welcome to Eredom! Explore unregistered, brandable business domain names! Search available and brandable business .com domain names!
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
LaunchList is a tool to help you create a viral waiting list for your product launch and find early users while you're still building your product. With built-in referrals, save your development by building a custom database and referral system. You can automate your marketing while you're still bui...
Socialbuzz
sociabuzz.com
Show media and our monetization features directly on the page without sending visitors to another page. Creator economy platform in United States. Media & monetization.
Tikao.ai
tikao.ai
Tikao is a Marketing Platform for Sustainable Brands, that uses the power of AI models trained on Sustainability Marketing Framework. Currently serving three (3) categories in Sustainable Fashion, Personal Care, and Food, the platform provides (a) Diagnostics (of assets) for Marketing Effectiveness ...
ThoughtLeaders
thoughtleaders.io
ThoughtLeaders enables brands to leverage non-programmatic, branded content at scale with simplicity and precision. ThoughtLeaders is a media company focused on native, sponsored content.
redirection.io
redirection.io
redirection.io is a leading redirection and SEO optimizations tool. When installed on a website, redirection.io allows its marketing or SEO managers to analyze the traffic issues and configure redirect rules to fix HTTP errors. It can also help fix the HTML meta tags (title, description, opengraph t...
RealMailers
realmailers.com
RealMailers is the direct mail tool for real estate agents. Design, target, and instantly send postcards without leaving your desk. Free address list.
Promoly
promo.ly
Promoly sends music directly to your recipients' inbox. Track when they open, play, download and leave feedback on promo campaigns. Then watch the results, in real time.
Postal Methods
postalmethods.com
Postal Methods is an online Print and Mail provider. In today’s modern business, there is no time to waste stuffing envelopes, buying stamps and driving to the post office. Postal Methods takes away the headache of the traditional print process for business, so you can use that time and money to gro...
MonkeyPesa
monkeypesa.com
MonkeyPesa is an all in one software for sales, marketing and support. It provides a range of tools used to help grow your sales and retain customers even longer
MarketDial
marketdial.com
MarketDial is the leader in offline A/B testing for brick-and-mortar retail. Businesses use MarketDial's software to design and analyze any in-store experiment. MarketDial’s customized tests allow any retail professional to answer critical questions about their business. Such as: How well will this ...
Link Looper
linklooper.com
Link management made simple. Link Looper helps you manage marketing links and track their performance. Perfect for the entire marketing team, from Social Media Managers, to Ad Ops.
LeadrPro
leadrpro.com
Get paid to evaluate the latest software for your business.Join as a Seller and connect with 50k+ enterprise prospects. Or as a Buyer, and get paid to evaluate software.
Klazify
klazify.com
Klazify is a Content Classification API All-in-one domain data source. Get Website Logos, Company Data, Categorization and much more from a URL or Email.
Intract
intract.io
Intract is a Web3 Analytics Suite to grow Web3 projects & communities. Intract delivers cloud-based Web3 Marketing software that enables projects and communities to acquire members through data-backed marketing insights. Our platform includes community access, service, and marketing management produ...
Hipolink
hipolink.net
Hipolink is a microsite development service for Instagram. It will allow you to add all the methods of communication with you on one page. This link you can add to your Instagram bio. Now your audience will be able to quickly contact you in messengers, social networks, as well as get additional info...
Gizzmo
gizzmo.ai
Gizzmo is an AI-powered content creation tool that simplifies the process of generating high-quality affiliate content. With just a few clicks, you can create engaging product reviews, captivating roundups, and informative blog posts that seamlessly integrate with your affiliate marketing efforts. W...
Givetastic
GettHit.com
getthit.com
Maximize your website traffic with Getthit's exceptional targeted traffic generator. Tailor your campaigns to your specific requirements and attract thousands of visitors with ease. Achieve your website's full potential by customizing your campaigns in just a few simple steps. Getthit's traffic gene...
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Audience measurement solution for website, mobile application, AMP pages. The WebAnalytics solution is exempt from consent by the CNIL and certified by the ACPM for the publication of your traffic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.