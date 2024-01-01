Top Bouncer Alternatives
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
SparkPost
developers.sparkpost.com
SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...
Parcel
parcel.io
The Email Coding Platform. Code, preview, and collaborate using the development platform designed for email. Parcel is the way brands and agencies code high-quality emails.
Email on Acid
emailonacid.com
As the industry leader in email preparation, Email on Acid offers the world's most comprehensive and flexible automated email pre-deployment platform. Developers, marketers, and enterprise organizations deliver email perfection, achieve efficiencies, improve marketing ROI, and protect brand reputati...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
Stop sending cold emails to spam. Warmup Inbox is an email warmup service that automatically raises your email sending reputation through our network of inboxes talking to each other.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ will transform your media relations. In one place you can build media lists, distribute press releases, pitch your story and read press release reports. It makes sharing your news instant and hassle free.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows ...
MailReach
mailreach.co
The #1 email warm up service to stop landing in spam. Meet MailReach, the email warm up service that raises your email reputation by generating positive and realistic engagement to your emails on autopilot.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento is a powerful messaging automation platform created for online businesses — featuring powerful email and SMS marketing automation.
mails.ai
mails.ai
Mails.ai is the go-to platform for growing your business through efficient cold email outreach. It's an advanced yet user-friendly system that helps you reach more people with less effort. What you'll love about Mails.ai: - Smart Email Automation: Our AI takes care of sending emails and follow-ups f...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
Warmy
warmy.io
Auto all-in-one tool for email deliverability to make your Email Channel Reliable. Mailboxes ready for Email Marketing campaigns with highest email deliverability, using state of the art AI automatic processes.
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...