Top Botmake Alternatives
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversation...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox helps power businesses to engage with customers efficiently, generate more leads, and grow sales through WhatsApp Business APIs. Convert customer conversations into smart actions with WhatsApp Chatbots for your business. Gallabox believes in providing our customers with an end-to-end commu...
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Employees. The platform offers resolution-focussed automation with the best of AI + Human Intelligence. Unlock your business potential at scale! The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections US, Carrefour, ...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor redefines CX with Generative AI & NLP, creating dynamic customer journeys on messaging channels. Twixor's low-code/ no-code CX platform merges Digital Assistant and Intelligent Process Automation, offering personalized, goal-oriented interactions. It goes beyond scripted responses, generatin...