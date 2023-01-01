WebCatalogWebCatalog
Booktab

Booktab

web.booktab.it

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Booktab app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Booktab is a platform for consulting and studying multimedia school books. With Booktab you can access your digital library. Tap a book to open it and flip through the pages. You will be able to annotate, underline, take notes, but not only: on Booktab books you will find educational videos, interactive animations, audio in Italian and in the original language, editable concept maps and interactive exercises to test your knowledge.

Website: booktab.it

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Booktab. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

iGrest

iGrest

live.igrest.it

SweetHive

SweetHive

sweethive.com

Oxygen Car

Oxygen Car

app.oxygencar.it

BonusX

BonusX

app.bonusx.it

EasyNido

EasyNido

easynido.it

Lidl Italia

Lidl Italia

lidl.it

Venice Classic Radio

Venice Classic Radio

veniceclassicradio.eu

Libero

Libero

libero.it

Decathlon Italia

Decathlon Italia

decathlon.it

Halaxia

Halaxia

halaxia.com

VVVVID

VVVVID

vvvvid.it

Vinted Italia

Vinted Italia

vinted.it